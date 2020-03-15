Home

Ina Marie Turybury Herrick

Ina Marie Turybury Herrick Obituary
Ina Marie Turybury Herrick, age 85, passed away on Saturday, March 7 2020. She was born in Angelica, N.Y., on May 22, 1934, daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred Turybury.

Ina had lived in Erie since 1952, and had been a Nurse's Aide at Twinbrook Medical Center for 20 years, retiring in 1996. She was also previously employed at Hamot Medical Center. Ina was a member of the JFK Center and was an avid crocheter and enjoyed knitting.

Ina was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Herrick; and her brother, Clarence.

Ina is survived by two sons, William and Robert (Susan); two sisters, Louise and Gladys; a brother, Gerald; eight grandchildren, Dale (Anna), Robin (Nick), Benjamin (Sarah), Cassi (John), Michael (Carrie), Sara (Anthony), Missy and Philip; and ten great-grandchildren, Jack, Levi, Eva, Inara, Danielle, Tayler, Skyler, Vivian, Gaige, and Jayden.

A private interment was held at Erie Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020
