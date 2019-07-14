|
Ina Rae Corey, age 83, of Wesleyville, passed away at her home Friday, July 12, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Latrobe, Pa., on November 2, 1935, daughter of the late George and Kathryn McElhoe.
Ina Rae was a 1953 graduate and Salutatorian of Wesleyville High School. She was a legal secretary, working for several attorneys prior to her retirement. Ina Rae was an active member for many years at the Wesleyville Baptist Church. She held many jobs at the church, including Moderator and Sunday School Teacher, singing with the choir and praise team, cooking lunch for VBS and teaching quilting.
Ina Rae was on the Iroquois School Board for 18 years and was a founding member and Past President of the Iroquois Foundation. She was honored as a Legend of Iroquois for her active participation, and was a lifelong supporter of public education.
Ina Rae is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert "Bob" Corey; three daughters, Robin Corey, Jeanne Galle (Jay), and Erin Dyke (Gregory); two sisters, Rhoda "Tippy" Lesh, Diane Patalon (John); three grandchildren, Corey Dyke, Jared Dyke, and AnnaGrace Galle; and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Wesleyville Baptist Church, 3509 Buffalo Road, on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:30 am, conducted by Rev. Mark McCallion. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wesleyville Baptist Church, 3509 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510 or the Iroquois Foundation, 800 Tyndall Avenue, Erie, PA 16511. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
