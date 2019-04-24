|
Ingrid E. Elwell, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Leipzig, Germany, on May 9, 1933, a daughter of the late Paul and Erna Erdmann Dummer.
Ingrid graduated from school in Germany and was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved "the people" of Ridgebury Apartments, and enjoyed life, never failing to bring laughter to those around her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward T. Greene, Sr., her second husband, Floyd Elwell, two sisters and three brothers.
Ingrid is survived by five children, Edward T. (Kamariah) Greene, Jr., Timothy L. (Brigitte) Greene, Gabriele I. (Mikoyan) Watson, Paul G. Greene and Peter H. Greene, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters and a cat, Pipen, also survive.
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019