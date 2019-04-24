Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingrid Elwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingrid E. Elwell


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ingrid E. Elwell Obituary
Ingrid E. Elwell, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Leipzig, Germany, on May 9, 1933, a daughter of the late Paul and Erna Erdmann Dummer.

Ingrid graduated from school in Germany and was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved "the people" of Ridgebury Apartments, and enjoyed life, never failing to bring laughter to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward T. Greene, Sr., her second husband, Floyd Elwell, two sisters and three brothers.

Ingrid is survived by five children, Edward T. (Kamariah) Greene, Jr., Timothy L. (Brigitte) Greene, Gabriele I. (Mikoyan) Watson, Paul G. Greene and Peter H. Greene, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters and a cat, Pipen, also survive.

Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now