Ingrid L. Payne, 83, of Springboro, passed away at her residence, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was born July 14, 1936, in Germany, a daughter of the late Heinrich and Freida Sepp.
Ingrid and her husband, Milton, owned and operated the Railway Inn in Albion for 15 ½ years, and also owned and operated Payne Dairy Farm, still in operation today.
Ingrid attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Albion. She enjoyed gardening, especially her posies, sewing and knitting.
Ingrid immigrated to America in 1957 and she was very proud of earning her citizenship.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ashtabula County Medical Center for their wonderful care of Ingrid while she was there.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Egon Moldenhauer.
She is survived by her husband of 52 ½ years, Milton Payne, whom she married on June 24, 1967, a stepdaughter, Penny Payne of Warren, Pa., two sons, Jeffrey Payne and his fiancé, Yulinda Burkett, of Springboro, Pa. and Greg Payne and his wife, Donna, of Springboro, Pa., a sister, Ursula Hepak and her husband, John, of Springboro, and a sister-in-law, Sally Moldenhauer of Saegertown. Also surviving is a niece, Nicole Hepak, a nephew, Kris Moldenhauer, and Ingrid's best friend, Dorothy Boban of Albion.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7p.m., and again on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 2 p.m., with Pastor Michael Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department, 176 N. Main St., Springboro, PA 16435.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 9, 2020