Iona Elizabeth Zimmer, age 97, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on May 14, 2019.
Born in Cambridge Springs, Pa., on October 3, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Joy Lee and Gertrude (Guckes) Loomis.
Iona was a dedicated mother, taking very good care of her children. She enjoyed gardening and doing yard work and knitting and crocheting. Iona was an active member of Berean Bible Church, hosting many Bible studies in her home in the past.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Zimmer of Erie; her sons, Frank L. Zimmer and his wife Sherrie of Jamestown, N.Y. and Daniel S. Zimmer of Erie; her brothers, Thomas R. Loomis and Robert Loomis and his wife Ida Mae, both of Erie; and her sisters, June Zimmer of Erie and Nina Rose of Albany, Georgia. She is also survived by two grandsons, Justin Zimmer and Matthew Zimmer; one great granddaughter, Makayla Zimmer; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester F. Zimmer in 2003; two sisters, Mildred Baldwin Brozell and Wilma Thompson; two brothers, Raymond Loomis and Richard Loomis; and two granddaughters, Stephanie Zimmer and Kimberly Zimmer.
A short celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Berean Bible Church, 2902 Old French Road, Erie, Pa. Following the brief ceremony, there will be fellowship at the church until 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help care for Iona's children.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 22, 2019