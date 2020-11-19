Ira Bennett, age 82, of Harborcreek, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born in Erie on March 27, 1938, son of the late Ira and Mary Lou Platner Bennett.
Ira was a retiree of Gene Davis Sales, where he worked for over 53 years. He was an avid bowler and played for several leagues. He was also a sportsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Ira was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Ira is survived by two daughters, Debbie Cragle (Danny), and Brenda Boyd; a son, Craig Bennett (Crystal); his companion, Beverly Kossbiel, and her daughters, Missy, Emily and Alison; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Clifton Bennett, Neil Bennett, Clara Mae Kaus, John Bennett, Joyce Barnett, Larry Bennett and Steve Bennett.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Ira's family through the funeral home.
