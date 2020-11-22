1/1
Irell Armwood-Harden
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irell Armwood-Harden, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Clinton, N.C. on January 23, 1953, a daughter of Hattie Armwood.

She graduated from St. Benedict Academy in Erie and began her working career. She spent nearly 40 years at Steris, retiring as a master planner for their parts division. She was a member of Cherry St. Church of God and many referred to her as the soul of the church. She was an active tennis player at Westwood. She enjoyed singing and sewing, fixing all of the kids' wear and tear on their clothing to creating wedding and prom dresses. She was simply "the best" with her loving and caring heart. Church and family were all that mattered to her.

She was preceded in death by her brother Anthony Ray Armwood.

In addition to her mother, Irell is survived by her husband of 32 years Ric Harden; her children: Aric Lindsey (fiancé: Tatyana), Patrick Harden, Caprice Hollis (wife: Sarah), Camille Barnes (husband: Sharif), Salina Lindsey (husband: Ricarto); and 14 grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Thomas Crumpler, Daniel Barnett, Lorrie Barnett, Donna Barnett-Jackson (husband: Min. Peter), Allene George-Capital (husband: Keith); many nieces and nephews; and her church family.

Friends are invited to call on the family at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, 602 W. 10th St., on Tuesday November 24th from 10 a.m. until the time of a private service at 12 Noon which will be livestreamed on Burton's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Cherry Street Church of God, 302 Cherry St, Erie, PA 16507. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
12:00 PM
livestreamed on Burton's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Downtown Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved