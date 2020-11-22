Irell Armwood-Harden, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Clinton, N.C. on January 23, 1953, a daughter of Hattie Armwood.
She graduated from St. Benedict Academy in Erie and began her working career. She spent nearly 40 years at Steris, retiring as a master planner for their parts division. She was a member of Cherry St. Church of God and many referred to her as the soul of the church. She was an active tennis player at Westwood. She enjoyed singing and sewing, fixing all of the kids' wear and tear on their clothing to creating wedding and prom dresses. She was simply "the best" with her loving and caring heart. Church and family were all that mattered to her.
She was preceded in death by her brother Anthony Ray Armwood.
In addition to her mother, Irell is survived by her husband of 32 years Ric Harden; her children: Aric Lindsey (fiancé: Tatyana), Patrick Harden, Caprice Hollis (wife: Sarah), Camille Barnes (husband: Sharif), Salina Lindsey (husband: Ricarto); and 14 grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Thomas Crumpler, Daniel Barnett, Lorrie Barnett, Donna Barnett-Jackson (husband: Min. Peter), Allene George-Capital (husband: Keith); many nieces and nephews; and her church family.
Friends are invited to call on the family at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, 602 W. 10th St., on Tuesday November 24th from 10 a.m. until the time of a private service at 12 Noon which will be livestreamed on Burton's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cherry Street Church of God, 302 Cherry St, Erie, PA 16507. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
