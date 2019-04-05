|
Irene Alice (Jarzomski) Staszewski, age 91, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center in Erie, Pa. Irene was born in Erie, on December 21, 1927, the daughter of the late Dominic and Emilia (Podurgiel) Jarzomski.
She graduated from East High School and worked at General Electric during WWII. She retired from her secretarial job at Erie County Technical School.
Irene married Edward A. Staszewski on August 14, 1947. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2014.
She was a member of St. Boniface Church.
Irene had a way of letting everyone know how important they were and how much she enjoyed their company. She welcomed everyone into her home and could whip up something to eat and a hot pot of coffee for unexpected guests. She was a good listener and offered guidance and solutions to whatever was troubling you.
Besides her parents and husband of 66 years, Irene was preceded in death by her granddaughter Renee Wettekin, seven brothers Dominic, Walter, William, Stanley, Joseph, Alphonse and Frank; and four sisters Sophie Jarzomski, Helen Truchanowicz, Dorothy Kosiorek and Ann Kruszewicz.
Survivors include a daughter Susan (husband Charles) Wettekin and a son Edward Staszewski, six grandchildren Kelsey Staszewski, Michele (Steve) Wisniewski, Brian, Matthew (Jill) and Steven Wettekin, fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Irene's family wishes to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to our Forestview "Family" for their care and compassion for Irene and for us during her six year residency there.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Relatives and friends are invited to call at St. Boniface Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kuhl Hose Co., 3131 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16510, St. Boniface Food Pantry, 9333 Tate Rd. # 115, Erie, PA 16509, or to the . Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2019