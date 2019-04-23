|
Irene B. (Lewandoski) Witherow, 91, a lifelong resident of Harborcreek, completed her earthly journey and went home to the Lord on April 21, 2019. She passed at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Moxie and Maude (Green) Lewandoski.
Irene was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School and an active member of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed making prayer shawls. In her younger years, she was an avid baker and cook, and was known for her homemade pizza. She loved all animals, especially dogs and cats. She also enjoyed watching the deer in her backyard.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Donald B. Witherow, whom she married on December 7, 1946, and who passed in 2002, a brother Robert M. Lewandoski and his wife Irene, three sons Donald R., Ronald J., and Randy L., two daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, and twin infant grandsons.
Irene is survived by her daughter Linda I. Witherow (Beers) and son Robert G. Witherow and his wife Vickie, all of Harborcreek. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the caregivers and staff of UPMC Family Hospice: Linda, Christina, Casey, Kathleen, Katie, and Randy.
Friends may call at South Harborcreek United Methodist Church, 7929 McGill Rd., Harborcreek, on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. A private burial, in South Harborcreek United Methodist Church Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. The G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Ave., Lawrence Park, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ANNA Shelter, at 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to Orphan Angels.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2019