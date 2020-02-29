|
Irene Beebe Turner, 87, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Union City, on February 13, 1933, a daughter of the late Walter R. and Blanche M. Culp Beebe.
Irene was a longtime member of the Glenwood YMCA and was a member of the Kearsarge Fire Department Auxiliary for 40 years. She enjoyed arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Turner; three sisters, Ida Beebe, Audrey Morgan, and Charlotte Carver; and three brothers, Harry, Raymond, and Harold Beebe.
Survivors include one son, William Turner of North East; one daughter, Linda Post and her husband, Ronald, of Wattsburg; five grandchildren, Traci (Josh), Troy (Kim), Tyler (Katrina), Earl, and Edward; five great-grandchildren, Jeb, Jackson, Jarrett, Halena, and Waylon; one sister, Shirley Boesch, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., and are invited to services there on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Jack and Barbara Albertson, and also the staff of UPMC Hamot MIC Unit for the care and support they gave to Irene.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 29, 2020