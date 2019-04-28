|
Irene C. Kempisty, 90, of Erie, passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. She was born August 8, 1928 to the late Casimir and Catherine (Mikolyczyk) Zmyslinski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kempisty, and her two brothers, Chuck Zmyslinski and Norm Zimm.
Irene graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1947. She retired from General Electric. She enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, and gambling.
Survivors include her son, Joseph Kempisty (Diane), daughter, Kathy Post (Dave), her grandchildren, Mary Kita (Timothy), Jill Beach, Catherine Kempisty, Jessie Warren (Tate), Tracy Teixeira (Rafael), and Michael Post, and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Madi, Aiden, Gwen, Justin, Lekayda, Von, Ava, and Isla.
Relatives and friends may call at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street Erie, PA 16503 on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. A prayer service will be at the funeral home Monday at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery with a committal service at 11:00 am at the Wintergreen Gorge Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019