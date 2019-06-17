Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Burial
Following Services
Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Irene C. (Erdely) Rydbom


Irene C. (Erdely) Rydbom Obituary
Irene C. (Erdely) Rydbom, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Harborcreek on Friday, June 14, 2019, and rejoined her beloved husband, Fred E. Rydbom, who passed away in 1999. A lifelong Erie resident, she was born on March 5, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Ugarschak) Erdely and was the last survivor of 12 siblings.

Irene was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy. She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. She enjoyed shopping on QVC and adored all children.

She is survived by her two sons, Frederick Rydbom, wife Judy, of Kansas, and Eric Rydbom, wife Audrey, of Montana; five grandchildren, Christopher, Katherine, Parker, Justin, and Claire; 13 step-grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 17, 2019
