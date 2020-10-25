Irene (Zysk) Dombrowski, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Born in Erie, on October 11, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Martha (Benczkowski) Zysk.
Irene is survived by her daughters, Elaine Dombrowski and Cathy Golonka (Richard); her grandsons, Richard Marshall (Pat), Jay Marshall (Dana and their children Tyler and Kendall and her daughter Avery), Jon Golonka (Samantha and her sons Jaylen and Dayten), Mike Golonka (Maddison); her granddaughters, Sue Marshall, Jen Golonka - Bender (Charlie and their son Cole), and Vickie Golonka; and her great-granddaughters, Annie Hallock (Jeremy and their son Justin) and Molly Marshall (Nate).
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Joseph E. Dombrowski; her fiancé, Jerry Skinner; her daughter, Gerry Marshall; her brothers, Carl Zysk and Casimir Zysk; her son in law, Richard D. Marshall; her granddaughters, Mary Beth Marshall and Diane Marshall; and her great-grandson, Nicolas Marshall.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
