Irene E. Santiago, 63, of Erie, went to live with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1956, in Erie, a daughter of Frances Thompson and the late Blazie Sypin, Sr.
Irene was a very creative person and enjoyed ceramics. She was the owner of Creative Care West Daycare.
Irene dedicated her life to her husband and was devoted to him. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, John Thompson; and one brother, Henry Sypin.
In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband of 47 years, Humberto Santiago; one son, Daniel Santiago (Brenda); one daughter, Nelsey Santiago-Eller (Shannon); nine grandchildren, Daniel Lewis Santiago, Jr., Brandon James Santiago, Kaitilyn Sharpe (Daniel), Sadie Marie Santiago, Airess Alexandra Johnson (Zach), Angelee Lorencia Eller, Anna Marie Allen Eller, Maylin Irene Szalabawka (Robert), and Nico Joseph Eller; and three siblings, Cheryl Hall (Joe), Mary Witt (Timothy), and Blazie Sypin, Jr. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours and a Funeral Service will be private. The Funeral Service can be viewed live online on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on the funeral home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 West Street, Erie, PA 16508, or to the , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020