Irene Elizabeth King Mitchell Lewis, age 94, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born at home on Camp Mystic Road in Cambridge Springs, Pa., on Wednesday, November 4, 1925 to the late Charles Ray King and Maude Evelyn Waterhouse King. Irene was the sixth of eleven children born to them--Herbert S. King (1912-1914), Mildred W. Cross (1914-2008), Ruth M. Hasbrouck (1917-2011), Harold R. King (1920-1985), Louise E. Pifer (1923-2016), Charlotte M. Fox (1927-1983), Marion J. Petrick (1929-2003), LeRoy P. King (1931-1933), Ray G. King (1931-2011), and Joseph E. King (1933-1997).
She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, her two husbands and one step-daughter. She is also survived by three children, two step-children, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.
Irene married Allen Douglas Mitchell on August 15, 1946. Together they had three children-- Richard (Linda Roudabush), Rodney (Christine Danylko) and Rhonda (Gregory Maynard).
After 29 years of marriage, Allen died in 1975. Irene married John H. Lewis, a widower with three children (Sandra, Robert, and Jodi) on June 10, 1977. Their time together was short but sweet. John passed away in 1985.
Irene lived through 16 presidents, the great depression and WWII, being part of the "Greatest Generation". She would share stories of growing up without electricity or running water and listening to a radio that was hooked to a car battery. Irene worked at Elgin Electronics in Waterford, Pa., for many years. Her hobbies included doing crossword puzzles in pen, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening and being outdoors. Growing up she preferred to help her father in the barn instead of helping her mother in the house.
Irene was a tough woman who lived the majority of her older adult life alone. She still had a warm pleasant smile and a hot strong cup of coffee waiting for a family member or friend to visit. She will be missed by many.
Services will be privately held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford and burial will be in Mill Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stancliff Hose Company, Waterford, Pa. Condolences may be expressed at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020