Irene H. Edwards, age 93, of Harborcreek, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born in Erie, on December 17, 1926, daughter of the late John and Julia Olesky.
Irene was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Slippery Rock and her Master's Degree from Case Western Reserve. She was a physical education instructor for the Harbor Creek School District and at Penn State Behrend. Irene was a senior advocate at Harborcreek Township since 2001. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church and was active in AARP.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Leslie A. Bohrer (Eric) of Harborcreek; one granddaughter, Alexis Bohrer of Erie; and one sister, Dolores Buell of Fairview.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwards; and two brothers, John Olesky and Alfred Olesky.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 4 p.m., conducted by Deacon Chuck Adamczyk. A private interment will take place at St. Gregory Cemetery.
