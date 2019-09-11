Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Irene Hedwig Helminski Mizikowski


1929 - 2019
Irene Hedwig Helminski Mizikowski Obituary
Irene Hedwig Helminski Mizikowski, 90, a resident of Harborcreek Senior Apartments, passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center. She was born in Erie, on June 9, 1929, a daughter of the late Walter J. and Bernice A. Sobotowski Helminski.

Mom was a proud graduate of St. Benedict Academy and the state dietician program. Mom was a survivor, even though she was stricken with polio as a child and lost her first two children, she persevered to have three sons and raise a family. Once her boys were grown, she rejoined the work force as a dietician at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home for over 15 years until her retirement. She was a loyal member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and was a voracious reader. The entire family struggled to keep her supplied with books. Grama was also an accomplished cook and baker. Her dinners were legendary for the family. She enjoyed arts and crafts, knitting, and golfing with Dad. She also enjoyed her coffee club with her friends at the apartment and weekly bingo there with her grandsons and friends. Irene was a die-hard fan of Coach K and Duke basketball, Coach Paterno and Penn State Nittany Lions football, and the New York Yankees.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Frank E. Mizikowski; two children in infancy, Anthony and Gerald Mizikowski; her great-grandson, Brady in infancy; four sisters, Sr. Mary Joyce Helminski, Jane Woytek McCarty, Mary Nowak, and Billie Roncevic; and three brothers, Z. John, Leo, and Stanley Helminski.

Survivors include three sons, Gary Mizikowski and his wife, Debbie, of Millcreek, Mark Mizikowski and his wife, Karen, of Harborcreek, and Daniel Mizikowski and his friend, Joyce, of Millcreek; six grandchildren, Joshua Mizikowski, Kelly Mosko and her husband, Alan, Kari Horrell and her husband, Jared, Nicole Keil and her husband, Daniel, Samantha Mizikowski and her significant other, Nicholas Toscano, and Amy Mizikowski and her significant other, Matthew Rensel; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Camden, Ashton, Brynn, and Blakely; one brother, Walter Helminski and his wife, Dorothy, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there on Friday at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 11, 2019
