Irene Helen "Madelyn" Heibel passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home, of natural causes. Madelyn was born in Erie, on April 19, 1915, a daughter of the late Fred and Mary Barcio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman M. Heibel in 2002 and brother, Fred Barcio.
Madelyn possessed a very strong work and fitness ethic late into her life. She encouraged and supported higher education for her children and grandchildren. She successfully accomplished this endeavor.
She is survived by Dr. Richard Heibel (Geraldine) of Sarasota, Fla., Barbara Nason (Richard) and Marilyn Heibel of Erie, Pa., grandchildren Christopher Nason, Kirsten Bade, Tara Heibel, and Todd Heibel, and great-grandchildren Siena, Dylan and Bianca Nason and Madelyn and Oliva Kellerman.
The family wishes to thank special caregivers Gayle George and Barbara Schock for their devotion and assistance.
A funeral mass at St. Peter Cathedral will be held at a later date due to COVID 19. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the Heibel family scholarship at Mercyhurst Preparatory School, 538 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504.
