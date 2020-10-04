Irene Helen Zebrowski passed peacefully, on September 28, 2020, in Erie, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her nieces and nephew. Irene was born in Erie, on October 21, 1926, to Franciszek and Sophie Zebrowski, the youngest of three children.
She attended East High School and upon graduation in 1945 attended nursing school at Hamot Hospital School of Nursing as part of the United States Cadet Nursing Corp and graduated in 1948. She became a registered nurse in both the state of New York as well as Pennsylvania in 1949. Irene completed her Operating Room Technic and Management post graduate course in 1950, began her career at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in 1951, and eventually served as Head Surgical Nurse. She worked at the VA hospital until she retired in 1987. In 1963 Irene graduated from Villa Maria College in Erie with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Her spark for life came through not only in her work choices as a surgical nurse, but also through her volunteer options which included going to India in 1987 with the organization Chosen International Medical Assistance to help establish burn units and sterilization processes in hospitals outside Calcutta where she helped to create the Infectious Control Manual.
Irene returned to India in 1990 and became a consultant for Chosen Mission Project. She kept connected with her nursing friends, often gathering to share meals and swap stories. She was always game for an adventure whether that was traveling to Florida with her sister and mother, traveling by bus for various shopping adventures with her friends, going on cruises to exotic islands, visiting her brother and his wife in Florida, or traveling to see one of her nieces or nephews across the country. Laughter was her medium and joy of living was her art.
She was a loving sister to both Virginia Zebrowski (deceased), and to Frank Zebrowski (deceased) and his wife "Charlie" Zebrowski of Ft. Myers, Fla.; beloved aunt to Kathy (Michael) Sack of Boston, Mass., F. Charles (Chuck) Zebrowski of Washington, D.C., Tim (Annette) Zebrowski of Los Angeles, Calif., Mary Beth (Kurt) Shutes of Tucson, Ariz., and Teresa Zebrowski (Roshan Dahal) of Boulder, Colo., five great-nephews Kevin (Jenn) Sack of L.A., Calif., Adam (Amy) Sack of Shelton, Conn., David (Tianni) of Boston, Mass., Luke Zebrowski of L.A., Calif., and Matthew Zebrowski of L.A., Calif., and four great-great-nephews Zeke Sack of Boston, Mass., Owen Sack of Shelton, Conn., Wyatt Sack of Boston, Mass., and Oliver Sack of Shelton, Conn.
Irene's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to both the staff from ForestView and from Interim Hospice Care.
A Memorial Mass was held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, at 2401 West 38th Street, on October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19, only family were in attendance at the church and grave site. Irene enjoyed a great chocolate shake and some hot french fries so please gather safely with loved ones and share a meal or toast to her as you share fond memories. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Chosen International Medical Assistance or The Veterans Administration Medical Center.
