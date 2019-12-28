|
|
Irene "Ike" (Krivonak) Schwab, age 91, of Erie passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at LECOM Senior Living Center. Born January 8, 1928 in Erie, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Krivonak.
Irene graduated from East High School and worked for AMSCO for 35 years before retirement in 1984. She was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, a member of the Quarter Century Club at AMSCO, and belonged to the Lake View Country Club. Ike was very athletic, playing softball as well as capturing many bowling titles and golf championships.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Schwab in 2014; three sisters and their spouses, Ann Tirak, husband Joseph, Catherine Krivonak, husband Stephen Jr., and Evelyn Blair, husband Robert; and a brother and his spouses, George Krivonak, wives Sophie and Kay.
Survivors include her beloved nieces and nephews, Fr. Stephen Krivonak of New Jersey, Barbara Williamson of Scotland, James Tirak of North Carolina, Joann Tirak of Michigan, and Marcella Wyant of California; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, John Schwab, wife Marilyn of Erie, Robert Schwab, wife Hazel of Maryland and sister-in-law Clara Schwab of Erie; and special friends, Lynn Maleno, Carolyn Sabolcik, Kathryn Pratz and Katherine Spear.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. on Monday, December 30th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. until the time of a Funeral Service at 8 p.m. with visitation continuing to 9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held there on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 1123 East Avenue. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Church, 1123 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16503 or LPGA- USGA Girls Golf of Erie, 4827 Homeland Blvd., Erie, PA 16509.
Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 28, 2019