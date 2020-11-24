1/
Irene J. (Richko) Anderson
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Irene J. (Richko) Anderson, age 88, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital.

She was born in Erie, Pa. on October 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Michael Richko and Mary (Dwarnick Ostis) Richko.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Anderson, who passed on July 8, 1998.

Irene is survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be no viewing or calling hours.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 4523 Love Road, Erie, PA 16506. Services will be conducted by Father Jason Feigh.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Memories & Condolences
