Services
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint Paul Church
1617 Walnut Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Brigante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Kilianek Brigante


1927 - 2020
Irene Kilianek Brigante Obituary
Irene Kilianek Brigante, 92, of Erie, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 25, 1927, in Erie, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Kilianek.

She worked as a dietitian at UPMC Hamot.

Irene was known for having a sweet tooth and loved snacking on candy and also watching her TV "soaps," but more than anything, she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Brigante; five brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by her four daughters, Judy Smith (John) of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Kathy Traczenski (James), Michele Brigante, and Linda Brown, all of Erie; sister-in-law, Nancy Kilianek of Erie; and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service there at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Paul Church, 1617 Walnut Street, at noon. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.

To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 10, 2020
