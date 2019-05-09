|
|
Irene L. Kean, 90, formerly of Cranesville, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Millcreek Community Hospital. She was born July 27, 1928, in Wellsburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Wladyslaw and Eva (Olenik) Marcinowski.
Irene graduated from Albion High School and was a former member of the Albion Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, crossword puzzles, coloring, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Kean Sr., on May 26, 1998, a son, George Kean, and two sisters, Helen Rogers and Alice Yankosky.
She is survived by five children, Mary Kay Adams and her husband, Jim, of North East, PA., Cathy Bayless and her husband, Ron, of Harborcreek, James Kean Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, of Cranesville, Karen Kean of Cranesville, and Connie Burns and her husband, Robert, of Lake City, a sister, Mary Ellen Confer of Lake City, and a brother, Dane Marcinowski and his wife, Cheryl, of North Carolina. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hour will be held at the Lake City Presbyterian Church on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 1 p.m. with Pastor Deb Rimmer officiating. Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in honor of Irene to Lake City Presbyterian Church, 10088 Seeley Street, Lake City, PA 16423. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019