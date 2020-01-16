|
|
Irene L. (Hoyt) Kifer Zellis, age 85, of North East, died on Tuesday, January 14th, at her residence. Irene was born in Erie, Pa., on August 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Milton and Olive (Steinhoff) Hoyt.
She graduated from North East High School and later worked as a waitress at the Tic Toc restaurant in Kaufmann's Department Store and JIM & Lee's restaurant in Erie. Irene attended the First Alliance Church in Erie. She enjoyed family picnics, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and going to McDonalds for morning coffee with her friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her first husband, Merle Kifer; second husband, John Zellis Sr.; son, John Kifer; brother, Paul Hoyt; granddaughter, Stacy Kifer; and grandson, Benjamin Kifer.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Kifer (Anne) of Copperhill, Tenn., James Kifer (Dora) of North East, Daniel Kifer (Mina) of Erie, and Steven Kifer (Linda) of Erie; daughters, Deborah Militello (Michael) of East Springfield, Robin Hanks (George) of Erie, and Cynthia Shontz (Keith) of Union City; daughter-in-law, June Kifer of Erie; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Leona Gregory.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. Eric Leonard. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428, or to the North East Fire Department.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020