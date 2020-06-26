Irene M. Rafferty, age 69, of Harborcreek, passed away at home, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, lovingly surrounded by her family and friends, following an extended illness. She was born in Munich, Germany, on October 17, 1950, daughter of the late Jan and Erika Pietruszka.
Irene was a 1968 graduate of East High School. She and her husband were owners of the Rafferty Food Market until their retirement.
Irene had many hobbies, including knitting, reading and winning at the Casino. She was a very social person and loved spending time with friends, visits to Florida and family gatherings.
Irene is survived by her husband of 40 years, Gary Rafferty; three children, Michelle Kowalczuk, Carl Rafferty (Megan) and Cory Rafferty (Deanna); two sisters, Monica Smith and Theresa Sturzenbecker (Kim); seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will privately be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Irene was a 1968 graduate of East High School. She and her husband were owners of the Rafferty Food Market until their retirement.
Irene had many hobbies, including knitting, reading and winning at the Casino. She was a very social person and loved spending time with friends, visits to Florida and family gatherings.
Irene is survived by her husband of 40 years, Gary Rafferty; three children, Michelle Kowalczuk, Carl Rafferty (Megan) and Cory Rafferty (Deanna); two sisters, Monica Smith and Theresa Sturzenbecker (Kim); seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will privately be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 26, 2020.