Irene Malaszek States, 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born in Erie, on November 16, 1927, a daughter of the late Alexander and Michalina Weronik Malaszek.
Irene graduated from Academy High School and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Irene grew up as one of 16 children with 13 reaching adulthood. There were ten girls and three boys and she was the last of the "Malaszek Girls." She enjoyed bingo and going to casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell M. States; two brothers, Leonard and Edwin Malaszek; nine sisters, Ann Stucka, Theresa and Sophie Malaszek, Florence Holby, Harriet Gardner, Helen Zmyslinski, Virginia Ennis, Stella Allison, and Alexandra Kiehlmeier; and her son-in-law, William Collins.
Survivors include two daughters, Nancy States and Lisa Maas and her husband, Randy, all of Erie; two sons, Alan States and his wife, Linda, of Brookline, Mass. and Russell "Rusty" States of Oil City; five grandchildren, Justine and Eliza States, and Joshua, Ryan, and Daniel Maas; one brother, Richard Malaszek of Melbourne, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Sue Cochran and her husband, Robert, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the prayer service there at 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.