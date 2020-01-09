|
|
Irene Ostrowski Gorski, 97, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully, on Saturday January 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on May 25, 1922, a daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Kaliszewski Ostrowski.
Irene served in the Women's Army Corps during World War II and worked at GE for 17 years before retiring in 1984. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Siebenbuerger Club. She enjoyed wintering in Florida for over 20 years, puzzles, pinochle, and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edward Gorski, Sr.; four brothers, Walter, Leo, Anthony, and Ed Ostrowski; and four sisters, Dorothy Ostrowski in infancy, Helen Winger, Theresa Bender, and Cecelia Fold.
Survivors include one son, Edward Gorski, Jr. of Erie; one daughter, Barbara Orlemanski and her husband, Raymond, of Erie; four grandchildren, Paul, Renee, Rachel, and Mark; one brother, Joseph Ostrowski of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount of Olives Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 9, 2020