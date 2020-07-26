1/
Irene (Sparks) Pennington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene (Sparks) Pennington, age 89, of McKean, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Bluefield, Va., on April 5, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Ola (Powell) Sparks.

Irene worked at the Lakeshore Visitor and retired from Russell Smith Ford in Huston, Texas. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, traveling, and gardening.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Pennington.

Survivors include her children, John Wilson of Erie and Kathy Wilson of McKean; a brother, Harold Powell his wife Mary Lou of Union City; several nephews also survive.

Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Send condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved