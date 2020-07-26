Irene (Sparks) Pennington, age 89, of McKean, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Bluefield, Va., on April 5, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Ola (Powell) Sparks.
Irene worked at the Lakeshore Visitor and retired from Russell Smith Ford in Huston, Texas. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, traveling, and gardening.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Pennington.
Survivors include her children, John Wilson of Erie and Kathy Wilson of McKean; a brother, Harold Powell his wife Mary Lou of Union City; several nephews also survive.
Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Send condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
