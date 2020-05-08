|
|
Irene C. Stuczynski, 82, of Warren, Pa., and formerly of Erie, Pa., died on Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Irene was born on November 4, 1937, in Erie, Pa.
She was the daughter of Matthew and Sophie Wieszcholek Stuczynski. She was a 1955 graduate of St. Benedict Academy. Irene was employed for 37 years with General Electric and has resided in Warren, Pa. for the past 20 years. She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church and the Red Hat Society. She is remembered by her family as a very kind and generous soul.
She is survived by her sister, Josephine Scully and husband, Joe of Warren, Pa., her brother, Richard Stuczynski of Girard, Pa., and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Patrick Scully.
A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Warren, Pa., with Fr. Richard Tomasone, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Erie, Pa. Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Erie City Mission, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 8, 2020