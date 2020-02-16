|
Irene T. (Lewkowicz) Koenig, age 60, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Erie, on July 23, 1959, a daughter of Joan (Almeda) Lewkowicz of Erie and the late Witold Lewkowicz.
Irene had been a pharmacy technician at JFK Medical Center in Edison, N.J., Metro Health Center, and Alloway's Drug Store.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Koenig and her former husband David Alloway.
Besides her mother, Irene is survived by her son David Alloway, her significant other Patrick Isacks, seven siblings Victor, Richard, Joseph, Rob, Art and the twins Melissa and Michelle, five grandchildren Skylar, Haven, Sebastian, Keegan and Nikki, one great-grandson Barry.
