Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:30 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene T. (Lewkowicz) Koenig


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene T. (Lewkowicz) Koenig Obituary
Irene T. (Lewkowicz) Koenig, age 60, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born in Erie, on July 23, 1959, a daughter of Joan (Almeda) Lewkowicz of Erie and the late Witold Lewkowicz.

Irene had been a pharmacy technician at JFK Medical Center in Edison, N.J., Metro Health Center, and Alloway's Drug Store.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Koenig and her former husband David Alloway.

Besides her mother, Irene is survived by her son David Alloway, her significant other Patrick Isacks, seven siblings Victor, Richard, Joseph, Rob, Art and the twins Melissa and Michelle, five grandchildren Skylar, Haven, Sebastian, Keegan and Nikki, one great-grandson Barry.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. until time of services at 8:30 p.m. with Rev. John B. Jacquel officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -