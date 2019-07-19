|
|
Irene Will Breckley, age 101, of Millcreek Township, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living.
She was born on April 21, 1918, a daughter of the late Herman and Emma Will.
Irene was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She was employed at GE during WWII and was also a homemaker. She enjoyed her family and friends, gardening, cooking and reading.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Carl Breckley; two sisters, Helen Rocco and Jean Dudenhoefer (Gerald); one brother, Carl Will (Ann); and a niece, Shirley Shaffer.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Smith; granddaughters, Miste Salmon (Jeff) and Jennifer Hitz (Doug); great-granddaughter, Lexi Hitz; and nieces, Annette Thorr (Dick), Debra Harmon (George), and Carolyn Tarver (Dan).
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 2615 W. 32nd Street, Erie, PA 16506, or to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 19, 2019