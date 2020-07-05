Iris Kessler Popovic, 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on February 13, 1930, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Izola Balzer Kessler.
Iris graduated from Wesleyville High School and worked as a clerk for over 40 years at Brown and Jones Drug Store, People's Drug Store, and Rite Aid. She enjoyed gardening, picture puzzles, reading, her dog, Izzy, and her cat, Socks. Her fondest memories were spending time with her children and grandchildren and traveling to Paris with her good friend, Margaret Juliano.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Michael R. Popovic; her grandson, Michael Popovic; two sisters, Norma Dembinski and Patricia Maloney; and one brother, William Kessler.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Popovic and his wife, Rose, of Charlotte, N.C. and Robert Popovic and his wife, Dawn, of Erie; five grandchildren, John, Rachelle (Chris), Todd (Robbin), Eric, and Hayden (Brittney); seven great-grandchildren, Kali, Chase, Kyra, Chance, Brianna, Caleb, and Hudson; one sister, Geraldine "Auntie Jim" Wingenbach of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
The family would like to give special thanks to Iris' caregiver, Gwen Farris, AseraCare Hospice, and her daughter-in-law, Dawn Popovic, for their help, love, and kindness shown to Iris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
