1/2
Iris Kessler Popovic
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris Kessler Popovic, 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on February 13, 1930, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Izola Balzer Kessler.

Iris graduated from Wesleyville High School and worked as a clerk for over 40 years at Brown and Jones Drug Store, People's Drug Store, and Rite Aid. She enjoyed gardening, picture puzzles, reading, her dog, Izzy, and her cat, Socks. Her fondest memories were spending time with her children and grandchildren and traveling to Paris with her good friend, Margaret Juliano.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Michael R. Popovic; her grandson, Michael Popovic; two sisters, Norma Dembinski and Patricia Maloney; and one brother, William Kessler.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Popovic and his wife, Rose, of Charlotte, N.C. and Robert Popovic and his wife, Dawn, of Erie; five grandchildren, John, Rachelle (Chris), Todd (Robbin), Eric, and Hayden (Brittney); seven great-grandchildren, Kali, Chase, Kyra, Chance, Brianna, Caleb, and Hudson; one sister, Geraldine "Auntie Jim" Wingenbach of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

The family would like to give special thanks to Iris' caregiver, Gwen Farris, AseraCare Hospice, and her daughter-in-law, Dawn Popovic, for their help, love, and kindness shown to Iris.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved