Irma Clare Baird
1943 - 2020
Conway, S.C.

Mrs. Irma Clare Baird of Conway, died on September 16, 2020, at home, as a result of complications related to multiple sclerosis.

Mrs. Baird is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Wade K. Baird.

Mrs. Baird was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, in 1943. Her parents (both predeceased) were Reverend Luther K. Clare and Elsa Seibert Clare.

Mrs. Baird attended public schools in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Erie, Pennsylvania. She graduated from McDowell High School (Erie) in 1961. She attended Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania in 1965. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and during her senior year was elected homecoming queen. Following graduation from undergraduate school, Mrs. Baird attended the University of Pittsburgh's Social Work Program and worked several years as a social worker and psychometrist in the Pittsburgh area schools.

Mrs. Baird moved to the Myrtle Beach area in 1976, when her husband became a faculty member at Coastal Carolina University. She held several positions in the area as an office manager and real estate manager before the onset of her illness.

Mrs. Baird is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Allison (Baird) Levison and Timothy J. Levison of Pittsburgh, and a son, Timothy W. Baird of Charleston. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Susan (Clare) Boehm of Denver.

Her brother, Paul S. Clare is predeceased.

A private ceremony for the family will be held at the Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Thiel College, The Baird Family Fund, 75 College Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
