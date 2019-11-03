Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Horneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Jane (Montgomery) Horneman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Jane (Montgomery) Horneman Obituary
Irma Jane (Montgomery) Horneman, "Mungi", age 89, of Waterford, died on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Alum Rock, Clarion County, Pa. on April 12, 1930, she was the daughter of Trenna and Esther Ferringer Montgomery.

She married Joseph Lawrence Horneman Sr. on October 21, 1950, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2000.

After growing up in Emlenton, Pa. and moving to Waterford in 1965, Jane and her husband opened up J & J Grocery in Waterford and operated it for several years. Jane could be seen behind the deli counter at the local grocery store for many more years. In recent years, Jane enjoyed watching birds that would come to visit the birdfeeder on her front porch, and she cared for her houseplants and enjoyed adult coloring.

Jane had six siblings, all deceased- Mary Montgomery, Anna Kelly, Jean Barger (her twin sister), and Orville, Don, and Larry Montgomery. She had three children- a daughter, Joyce Horneman Leach, who is deceased, and her two surviving sons, both of Waterford, Joe Horneman Jr. (Bobbette) and Jeff Horneman (Karen). Her grandchildren include Cassandra Caplan (Luke), Michele Horneman, Laura Wise (Luke), Joelene Maloney (Geoff), Ashley Tabb, and Adam Tabb; and great-grandchildren-Noah Biebel; Beckett, Lucas Grey, Evelyn, and Samuel Caplan; Carter, Colin, and Griffin Wise; and Teresa and Geoff Maloney. Jane is also survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine Slack.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. A prayer service will be held there Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Catholic Church, Rt. 97 Waterford, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Gregory Passauer as celebrant. Burial and committal service will follow at Waterford Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.Sign the
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -