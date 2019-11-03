|
|
Irma Jane (Montgomery) Horneman, "Mungi", age 89, of Waterford, died on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Alum Rock, Clarion County, Pa. on April 12, 1930, she was the daughter of Trenna and Esther Ferringer Montgomery.
She married Joseph Lawrence Horneman Sr. on October 21, 1950, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2000.
After growing up in Emlenton, Pa. and moving to Waterford in 1965, Jane and her husband opened up J & J Grocery in Waterford and operated it for several years. Jane could be seen behind the deli counter at the local grocery store for many more years. In recent years, Jane enjoyed watching birds that would come to visit the birdfeeder on her front porch, and she cared for her houseplants and enjoyed adult coloring.
Jane had six siblings, all deceased- Mary Montgomery, Anna Kelly, Jean Barger (her twin sister), and Orville, Don, and Larry Montgomery. She had three children- a daughter, Joyce Horneman Leach, who is deceased, and her two surviving sons, both of Waterford, Joe Horneman Jr. (Bobbette) and Jeff Horneman (Karen). Her grandchildren include Cassandra Caplan (Luke), Michele Horneman, Laura Wise (Luke), Joelene Maloney (Geoff), Ashley Tabb, and Adam Tabb; and great-grandchildren-Noah Biebel; Beckett, Lucas Grey, Evelyn, and Samuel Caplan; Carter, Colin, and Griffin Wise; and Teresa and Geoff Maloney. Jane is also survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine Slack.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. A prayer service will be held there Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Catholic Church, Rt. 97 Waterford, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Gregory Passauer as celebrant. Burial and committal service will follow at Waterford Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.Sign the
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019