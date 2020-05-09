Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
Resources
More Obituaries for Isaac Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isaac D. Carroll


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isaac D. Carroll Obituary
Isaac D. Carroll, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Charleston, S.C., on August 11, 1941, a son of the late Samuel and Beatrice McCray Carroll

Isaac was a Jack-of-all-trades and Mr. fix-it. He enjoyed planting flowers and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Maeola Sharp Carroll, his second wife, Georgia Corder, brother, Samuel Carroll and sister, Mildred Champion.

Isaac is survived by four sons, Donald and Mark Granberry and Michael and Christopher Corder and four daughters, Sherri Taylor, Felicia Holmes, Erica Williams and Stacy Carroll.

Services are private and entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isaac's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -