Isaac D. Carroll, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Charleston, S.C., on August 11, 1941, a son of the late Samuel and Beatrice McCray Carroll
Isaac was a Jack-of-all-trades and Mr. fix-it. He enjoyed planting flowers and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Maeola Sharp Carroll, his second wife, Georgia Corder, brother, Samuel Carroll and sister, Mildred Champion.
Isaac is survived by four sons, Donald and Mark Granberry and Michael and Christopher Corder and four daughters, Sherri Taylor, Felicia Holmes, Erica Williams and Stacy Carroll.
Services are private and entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2020