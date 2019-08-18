|
Isabell A. Clemens, a resident of Springhill Senior Living Community, died peacefully, on Friday, August 16, 2019. Isabell was born on April 17, 1923, in New Orleans, to the late William Joseph Aicklen and Isabel Augustin Aicklen.
She attended the University of Texas in Austin and the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, where she was a voice major. With the advent of World War II, Isabell returned to Galveston, Texas and served as the secretary to the Dean of the University of Texas Medical School. She married the late Hays H. Clemens in December 1945 and moved to Erie in 1946.
Mrs. Clemens was a past volunteer of several charitable and civic organizations, including the Hamot Aid Society, the Junior League and St. Paul Cathedral, where she was also a choir member. She was an excellent cook, a devoted animal lover and a wonderful hostess for family and friends at her home on Wolf Road.
Isabell is survived by her daughter, Jane, son, Will, grandchildren, Diana, Edward, Laura, Caroline, Virginia and Eliza, and great-grandchildren, Hays, Sebastian, Lila and Cecilia.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary, in 1946, and by a son, Hays, in 1953.
Friends are welcome to attend a service on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue). Burial will be private at the Erie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to a .
