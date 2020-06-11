Isabelle Ellie Rayne Banko-Havelka
Our little angel, Isabelle "Ellie" Rayne Banko-Havelka, age 11 days, who will always be a precious gift, was placed into the arms of the angels unexpectedly on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020.

She is survived by her parents: Maria Elizabeth Banko and Alin Daniel Havelka. She is further survived by her sisters: Gabriella Banko, Alayna Havelka, Ariana Havelka, and Esme' Havelka, her brothers: Daniel Havelka, Alin Havelka, Jr., Lorenzo Havelka, and Amilio Havelka. Also surviving are her maternal grandparents: Lynne and Dan Bucci and James Banko, her paternal grandparents: Adriana Havelka, Daniel Ratiu, and step-grandparents: Joy Judware (William), all of Erie. Ellie is also loved by her aunts: Jennifer Banko, Alissa Banko, Katelyn Banko, Andrea Ruiz (Will, Jr.), Corina Havelka, and Christian Havelka and uncles: Robert Kish, Joseph Banko, Adam Banko (Khushbu), Bryan Banko (Amy), and many family members who will forever hold her to their hearts.

The Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., is handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emma's Footprints, 412 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
