Isabelle Wright Madsen, 92, formerly of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, September 18th, in New Jersey, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 17, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Isabelle Mary and Charles O Wright.
A brother, Charles Wright, also preceded her.
Isabelle grew up in West Hempstead, Long Island, and was an accomplished piano and organ player. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley W. Madsen Sr. Together they raised their family in Haddonfield, N.J., and she supported her husband throughout his executive career and subsequent business ventures, which took her to New Jersey and Cincinnati, Ohio for many years. After her husband's passing in 1997, she moved to Erie from Cincinnati. She recently returned to New Jersey, the place she called "home."
She is survived by her daughter Debra (William) Wixon of West Falmouth, Mass., and sons Stanley Jr. of Barnegat, N.J., David (Mary Lorraine) of Erie and Christian (Judy) of Moorestown, N.J. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
If so desired, donations may be made to -Erie, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019