Ismael Tirado-Silva, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born in Vega Baja, PR, on May 23, 1947, son of the late Gabriel Tirado and Hemeregilda Silva.
For many years Ismael was a freelance dairy farmer in Puerto Rico. He was a minister at the Church of God of Prophecy and an Associate Pastor for the Assembly of Christian Churches. Ismael was a bicycle enthusiast, enjoying riding and repairing bikes from scratch. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and loved the sports of boxing and baseball. Most of all Ismael was very dedicated to his ministry, teaching Sunday School and at Bible Institutions. He also treasured time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Ismael was preceded in death by his first wife, Carmen Guzman.
He is survived by his wife, Blanca Martinez; one daughter, Rebeca Tirado (Jaime Velez); one son, Ismael Tirado, Jr. (Rosita); two brothers, Israel Tirado and Angel Manuel; four sisters, Maria, Lucy, Anna and Reymunda Tirado; four grandchildren, David, Yarelis, Nayelis and Mikayla; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the La Shekinah de Jehova Ministry, meeting at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 3520 Perry St., on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7 p.m., conducted by Rev. Alfredo Rosa. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the procession to follow to Erie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family in care of the funeral home. All CDC Guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
The Dusckas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
