Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ismail Abouabid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ismail Abouabid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ismail Abouabid Obituary
Ismail Abouabid, 20, formerly of Erie, Pa., died unexpectedly, in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Ismail was born on July 16, 1999, in Casablanca, Morocco.

He arrived to his new home in Erie in 2005 with his parents and older brother. While being raised in Erie, he attended Central Tech High School, then moved to Louisville, Kentucky for welding trade school. He returned to Erie for a short term and graduated with 3.0 GPA, then moved to Los Angeles, Calif. to work for a music artist family close friend "French Montana" on November 2, 2019. Shortly thereafter he moved to San Diego, Calif. to start his own business. Ismail enjoyed sports, especially watching the NFL, rooting for the New England Patriots. He was a young handyman who enjoyed fixing many things. Other hobbies included music, soccer, football and hanging out with friends.

Ismail will be sorely missed by family and friends, and is survived by his parents, Rachid and Samira Abouabid, both residing in Erie, also, his brother, Amine Abouabid of New Jersey, and grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins residing in Casablanca, Morocco.

Prayers will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Islamic Associates of Erie, 2419 Holland St., and burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ismail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -