Ismail Abouabid, 20, formerly of Erie, Pa., died unexpectedly, in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Ismail was born on July 16, 1999, in Casablanca, Morocco.
He arrived to his new home in Erie in 2005 with his parents and older brother. While being raised in Erie, he attended Central Tech High School, then moved to Louisville, Kentucky for welding trade school. He returned to Erie for a short term and graduated with 3.0 GPA, then moved to Los Angeles, Calif. to work for a music artist family close friend "French Montana" on November 2, 2019. Shortly thereafter he moved to San Diego, Calif. to start his own business. Ismail enjoyed sports, especially watching the NFL, rooting for the New England Patriots. He was a young handyman who enjoyed fixing many things. Other hobbies included music, soccer, football and hanging out with friends.
Ismail will be sorely missed by family and friends, and is survived by his parents, Rachid and Samira Abouabid, both residing in Erie, also, his brother, Amine Abouabid of New Jersey, and grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins residing in Casablanca, Morocco.
Prayers will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Islamic Associates of Erie, 2419 Holland St., and burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 24, 2020