Israel S. Kelly, 45, of Meadville, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.
Israel was born in Erie, on March 29, 1974, a son of Winton "Joe" Kelly and the late Gail (Barker) Kelly.
For the past five years, Israel was employed by Tapco Tooling in Meadville. Prior to that, he worked in the landscaping industry. He attended Northwestern High School, Albion. An outdoorsman, Israel loved camping, kayaking, hunting and fishing.
Israel is survived by his children Ashley Kelly of Michigan and Abigail Kelly of Meadville, his father Winton "Joe" Kelly (Linda) of Albion, his longtime fiancé Vickie Mozuch, of Meadville, her children who were like his own Christopher Truax of Alabama, Larissa, Bridgette, and Brittney Truax, all of Meadville, Vickie's three grandchildren, his sister Angelique Wheeler (Jason) of Erie, three stepbrothers John Kelly of Conneaut Lake, James Kelly (Jamie) of Pierson, Mich., and Joseph Kelly (Kayla) of Florida, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his stepmother Debra Kelly.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville, where Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Israel will be laid to rest in Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 7, 2019