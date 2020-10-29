Ivory Jean Tate, 69, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1951, in Erie, Pa., to the late Bill and Betty Lou Moore Tate, Jr.
She attended East High School and later received her GED. Ivory was a guest service associate for the Red Roof Inn for more than 25 years until she retired in 2012.
Ivory loved to cook for family and friends, read the newspaper and to work on "jumble" puzzles from the newspaper and to watch game shows.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother Clifford Tate.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory one adopted daughter - Shakayla Moore; two sons – Kevin Tate (Latosha Blanks), and Christopher Pullium (Darrylanne Adams); three sisters – Debra (William, Jr.) Hobson, Trudie Tate and Rose Asbury (Bobby) Ritchie; two brothers - Jerry Tate and Ronald Tate; 12 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., where a celebration of life service will immediately follow, with Rev. Darrold Hobson eulogizing. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.