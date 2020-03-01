Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Izene Catherine (Bratton) Cash

Izene Catherine (Bratton) Cash Obituary
Izene Catherine (Bratton) Cash, age 92, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 16, 1927 to the late Elbert Bratton and Dola (Chambers) Bratton.

Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and with all of the precious four-legged companions that blessed her life over the years.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Joseph Paul Cash; great-granddaughter, Kaili; sisters, Mary Lucille Bratton and Floye (Bratton) Erickson; and sons-in-law Leonard Hodubski and Warren Roudabush.

She is survived by her children: Shirley (Cash) Shaffer (Leroy), Linda (Cash) Hodubski, Joseph Paul Cash, Jr. (Darlene), and Pamela (Cash) Grenberg (Paul); grandchildren: Yvonne (Cash) Phillips (Darren), Darrell Shaffer, Shawn Shaffer, Brian Hanes (Corina), Brad Hanes, Tyrone Hodubski (Kristen), Travis Hodubski (Angela), Lyndsey Cash, and Joseph Paul Cash III; Great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Haley, Hayden, Dakota, Ella, Brianna, Luca, Kyle, Travis II, Tyler, Trenton, and Tanner. Also surviving is her sister, Helen (Bratton) Finch.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Tuesday, March 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, March 4th from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Interment will be on the family plot in Erie Cemetery after the services.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020
