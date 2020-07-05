J. David Nishnick ("Nish"), age 77, of Harborcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence, with his beloved wife, Donna, by his side. David was born in Baldwin Township, Pa., on July 28, 1942, son of the late Peter E. and Wilma (Bargerstock) Nishnick.
Nish was a 1960 graduate of Fort Leboueuf High School, having lettered in many sports. He was employed by the General Electric Co. since 1960, having put in 42 years of service at the time of his retirement. During his tenure at GE, he worked in both the aerospace and locomotive divisions, retiring as a programmer. Nish was a proud and active member of the U.E. Local #506.
His lifetime love of boating and Lake Erie were legendary and evidenced by his long-time membership in the Presque Isle Yacht Club. Nish served as a Past Commodore of PYIC, an accomplishment he was very proud of. He was also a member of the East Erie Moose Lodge, American Legion, the Harbor Ridge Golf Club and several golf leagues. David competed in several local tournaments and succeeded in winning many; even considering going pro in his early years. He had the joy of a hole-in-one at a golf course in Bradenton, Florida.
In addition to golf, David was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football fan. As the Steelers were everything in his book, he would follow them closely and offer coaching tips while watching their games; feeling that he was part of the team. Nish also enjoyed gardening, taking great pride in his yard, as well as taking car rides with his wife every evening. Together, they looked forward every year to wintering at their second home in Bradenton.
Ever the eternal optimist, Dave's favorite quote was, "you got a lot of options and they're all good ones."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Nishnick.
Survivors include the love of his life and best friend of 43 years, Donna M. (Janowski) Nishnick; his children: Bryan Osborn (Nicole) of Columbia, S.C., Lisa Nishnick Gardner of Erie, Julie Nishnick Benny (Jeff) of Apopka, Fla., James Trumans (Debra) of Harborcreek, Cheri Morris Ruminski Logua (Charlie) of Harborcreek and Kim Campbell (Charles) of Harborcreek; brother, Peter A. Nishnick (Pat) Virginia Beach; sister, Peggy Nishnick Hawthorn (Dave Breit) of Beaver, Pa.; sister-in-law, Alice Nishnick of Chautauqua Lake, N.Y.; 16 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be conducted there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Debra Rogosky, Pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church. Following the service, David will be laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery. In order to protect the health of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID19 pandemic will be observed, including the use of facemasks and social distancing.
a half-hour prior and click the link which will be found on his tribute page.
