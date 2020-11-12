Bob Myers, age 89, of Erie passed away Monday, November 9th, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on April 11, 1931 at home on a farm with a lumber mill near Franklin, North Carolina, a son of the late Leonard J. and Kathryn (Hyatt) Myers.
He was a member of Asbury Methodist Church and President of the Macon County Methodist Youth Fellowship. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict with the 31st Infantry Division. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and also did some graduate work there.
In 1957 he became employed with General Telephone Directory Co. in Durham, N.C. in Yellow Pages sales. In 1961 he was promoted to District Sales manager and transferred to Erie where he held various positions until his retirement in May 1987 from GTE Directories.
Bob was a member of the National Sales Executive Club and The Gold Directory Club where he was a President's Award Winner. He was a volunteer legislative assistant to State Representative Karl Boyes for 16 years. Bob and his wife, Patti, were active in the Erie County Republican Party. There were members of the Executive Board and Committee members of Millcreek where Bob was chairman for several years. In addition, they were members of First United Methodist Church and he was an ardent fan of the UNC Tarheel Football and Basketball teams.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Dennis in July 2007.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Patti, whom he fell in love with the first time he saw her and they were inseparable until death; daughters, Gayle Eckstein of Woodstock, Ga., Leigh Battles of Meadville; a son, Craig Myers, wife Angie, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a brother, Dale Myers, wife Sandra, of Franklin, N.C.; sister, Carolyn McKeown, husband Dr. Patrick of Fort Myers Beach, Fla; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Private services will be held for family. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
