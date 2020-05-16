|
J. Roger Swart, 86, formerly of Millcreek, Pa., passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.
He served in the US Army as Operations and Intelligence Specialist at Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Richardson, Alaska.
He was employed by GTE/Verizon for over 35 yers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Indiana, retiring in 1996. He has since enjoyed regular breakfasts and luncheons with fellow retirees.
Mr. Swart had been a member and officer of several service, fraternal and political organizations.
He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Holley and her husband Richard; six grandchildren and a sister.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Karen Swart; a son, Greg Swart and two sisters.
Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
