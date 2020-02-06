|
|
Bergen
Rev. Jack A. Logan passed away on February 3, 2020, at age 93.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Kathryn Logan; children, Stephen, Connie, Keith and Mark; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He graduated from Harbor Creek High School, Roberts Wesleyan College and Asbury Theological Seminary, and served as a pastor with the Free Methodist Church for 50 years. He was a WWII Navy veteran.
Please call on Saturday, February 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. at H.E. Turner Funeral Home, 51 S. Lake St., Bergen. Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Rd., North Chili. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Northeastern Seminary "Jack Logan Scholarship," at 2265 Westside Dr., Rochester, NY 14624. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020