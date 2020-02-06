Home

H E Turner & Company Inc
51 South Lake Street
Bergen, NY 14416
(585) 494-1210
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
H E Turner & Company Inc
51 South Lake Street
Bergen, NY 14416
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Pearce Memorial Church
4322 Buffalo Rd
North Chili, NY
Rev. Jack A. Logan

Bergen

Rev. Jack A. Logan passed away on February 3, 2020, at age 93.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Kathryn Logan; children, Stephen, Connie, Keith and Mark; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He graduated from Harbor Creek High School, Roberts Wesleyan College and Asbury Theological Seminary, and served as a pastor with the Free Methodist Church for 50 years. He was a WWII Navy veteran.

Please call on Saturday, February 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. at H.E. Turner Funeral Home, 51 S. Lake St., Bergen. Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Rd., North Chili. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Northeastern Seminary "Jack Logan Scholarship," at 2265 Westside Dr., Rochester, NY 14624. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020
