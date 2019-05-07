Home

Jack A. Riberio

Jack A. Riberio Obituary
Jack A. Riberio, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Brevillier Village. Born in Erie, on October 25, 1930, he was a son of the late Jack and Emily (Nunes) Riberio.

Jack worked in maintenance at G.E. Transportation. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and bowling. He loved spending time with family, and spending winters in Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Chrzanowski) Riberio, in 2017; and a brother, Frank Riberio.

He is survived by two daughters, Colleen Firman, husband Stephen, and Kathy Riberio; four grandchildren, Brittany Firman, Natalie, Carmen (Cyndy), and Nicholas (Samantha) Toscano; a great-grandson, Aiden; and a sister, Angie Sears.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Wednesday from 7 p.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 8 p.m. Private burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 7, 2019
