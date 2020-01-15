Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack David Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack David Lewis Obituary
Jack David Lewis, age 71, passed away in his Erie, Pa. home, on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Jack will be sorely missed by his beloved partner of 22 years Eileen McQuillan Lewis. He shared a special bond with his older brother Ed of Fla., with whom he shared a July 4th birthday. Jack leaves behind sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends who treasured his kindness, humor, and companionship.

Jack was born in 1948 and was raised in Girard, Ohio, the son of the late Edward and Rebecca Thompson Lewis.

Jack graduated from Ohio State University, where he studied finance. Jack's work in finance moved him around the country: from Ohio to Pennsylvania to Texas, and New Jersey. In each new city, Jack and Eileen would make their mark, and formed special friendships along the way.

All those who were blessed to know and love Jack will remember his passion for Ohio State football. With Jack, there was nothing better than celebrating a big Buckeye win with a good steak dinner and a classic rock soundtrack.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Jack Lewis on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., from 3:00 p.m. until a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. Private interment will be held.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -