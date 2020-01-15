|
Jack David Lewis, age 71, passed away in his Erie, Pa. home, on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Jack will be sorely missed by his beloved partner of 22 years Eileen McQuillan Lewis. He shared a special bond with his older brother Ed of Fla., with whom he shared a July 4th birthday. Jack leaves behind sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends who treasured his kindness, humor, and companionship.
Jack was born in 1948 and was raised in Girard, Ohio, the son of the late Edward and Rebecca Thompson Lewis.
Jack graduated from Ohio State University, where he studied finance. Jack's work in finance moved him around the country: from Ohio to Pennsylvania to Texas, and New Jersey. In each new city, Jack and Eileen would make their mark, and formed special friendships along the way.
All those who were blessed to know and love Jack will remember his passion for Ohio State football. With Jack, there was nothing better than celebrating a big Buckeye win with a good steak dinner and a classic rock soundtrack.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Jack Lewis on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., from 3:00 p.m. until a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. Private interment will be held.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020