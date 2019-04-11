|
|
Jack Gold, M.D., age 92, of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away April 8, 2019, in Naples Florida. He was born May 18, 1926 to the late Meyer and Rose Lester Gold.
Jack attended Erie Academy High School before attending the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) and the University of Buffalo Medical School, where he earned his Medical Degree and specialized in pediatrics. He established a private pediatric practice in Erie, and was very active in his community, especially with the Erie Maritime Museum, Congregation Brith Sholom, and Anshe Hesed Temple.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Leah Reveno, Anne Gold, Charles Gold, Belle Tennenbaum, Ada Katz and Herbert Gold.
Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maxine and his children, Marjorie Reedy, of Livingston, N.J., and Ronald Gold (Tricia), of Cincinnati, Ohio. Jack is further survived by his grandchildren, Seth Gold, Jessica Reedy, Andrew Gold, Adam Reedy, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sarah A. Reed Children's Center, Attn.: Development Office, 2445 West 34th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 11, 2019